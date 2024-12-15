TRUCK DRIVER GETS 3 YEARS IMPRISONMENT AFTER BASHING TOLL GATE WHILE INTOXICATED

A TRUCK driver aged 49 will learn to perform activities in a sobber state after the Mkushi Magistrate Court slapped him with a three years jail sentence and a hefty fine for driving under the influence of alcohol and dangerous driving which led to the bashing of George Kunda Toll Gate.

While operations at George Kunda Toll Gate in Mkushi will resume this week following a two-week suspension caused by the accident last month, it will take 36 years for Henry Musariri to start reconstructing his life .

The National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) Public Relations Manager, Alphonsius Hamachila, confirmed the resumption of toll services in a statement while expressing concern over the significant revenue loss incurred during the suspension.

Hamachila also disclosed that Musariri was also fined K140,000 on top of the sentence.

“The Agency has suffered significant revenue loss resulting from the suspension of Toll Operations and the truck owner has since been engaged regarding recovery costs related to the accident,” Hamachiila said.

He added that a detailed assessment conducted after the accident revealed that the damage to the canopy was so substantial that all the other five canopy pillars were compromised.

Hamachiila said the estimated period of full re-installation of the canopy is about two months.

“Four new booths have since been deployed and installed at the Toll Gate, which will temporarily operate without a canopy,” said Hamachiila.

Meanwhile the Agency disclosed that the toll collector who sustained injuries after the truck hit the booth while he was still inside, is out of danger and has since been discharged from hospital.

Kalemba