TRUCK DRIVER IN MPONGWE WHO BEAT TWO POLICE OFFICERS ARRESTED AND BEATEN

Anthony kasumpabuwe, 30 of Lilanda township in Lusaka, who beat two policement with plunks and blocks has been arrested.

One Police officer has died.

Copperbelt commanding officer Peacewell Mweemba said Mpongwe police station received a report of Assault on police officers at around 04:30 hours at “god is god” shop situated in the Mpongwe trading area.



He said the case was reported by Fester Mwitanti security guard at Termite shop on behalf of two state police namely inspector Kasasa Lewis and Inspector Yorum Chama that who were assaulted by a truck driver.



“Brief facts of the matter are that the suspect who was driving a Truck bearing registration number AJD 4464 Volvo Truck by make white in colour belonging to GADA farms of 13 miles Chibombo the case of theft alleging that unknown persons stole a bag of fertilizer from the truck,” he said.



Mr. Mweemba said this made the two police officers make a follow-up.

“However, upon reaching where the truck was, the suspect told the officers that he was suspecting his helper George Zimba aged 20 of Kamwala South Lusaka to have stolen the bag of fertilizer. Later officers apprehended him and thereafter Kasumpabuwe, who was in a drunken state started beating up the two police officers using a wooden plunk and a cement block,” he said.



“The suspect was arrested and the two officers were rushed to Mpongwe Mission Hospital where they were admitted and later referred to Ndola Teaching Hospital (NTH)where one died,” he said.