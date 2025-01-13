TRUCK DRIVERS VENTURE INTO FARMING TO ALLEVIATE HUNGER

The United Truck Drivers and Allied Workers Union of Zambia (UTDAWUZ) is venturing into farming to contribute to the country’s food basket and alleviate hunger.

According to the union President Givers Moonga, the initiative aims to mitigate the high cost of living, particularly for staple food like maize, by growing it throughout the year on a larger scale.

In an interview with Mafken News in Lusaka, Mr. Moonga states that the Union plans to utilize irrigation systems to ensure all year-round maize production and increase revenue through the sale of the cash crop.

Additionally, the Union will rear animals on the same land to supply milk and meat across the nation and beyond. He disclosed that to achieve this, numerous boreholes will be drilled to enable the growing of winter maize through irrigation mechanisms.

Mr. Moonga says this innovative approach demonstrates the union’s commitment to addressing food security challenges and contributing to the country’s economic growth.

Mafken FM