Truck Impounded for Concealing Nuclear Gauge in Livingstone

The Radiation Protection Authority (RPA) has impounded a truck concealing a nuclear gauge hidden beneath bags of mealie meal. This incident raises serious concerns about the handling and transportation of potentially dangerous materials.

RPA Chief Executive Officer Boster Siwila confirmed the impoundment, revealing that the driver of the truck, whose identity has been withheld, is currently assisting authorities with their investigations. In an interview with ZNBC in Lusaka, Dr. Siwila emphasized the dangers posed by a nuclear gauge if it falls into untrained hands.

“A nuclear gauge is harmful when used by untrained hands,” Dr. Siwila stated, highlighting the potential risks to public safety. The concealment of such a device under bags of mealie meal suggests a deliberate attempt to evade detection, further complicating the situation.

In response to this incident, Dr. Siwila announced that the RPA has strengthened its surveillance mechanisms, particularly targeting the activities of scrap metal dealers. These dealers are at risk of exposing themselves to harmful radioactive waste, and the authority aims to mitigate this danger through enhanced monitoring and regulation.

The impoundment of the truck and the ongoing investigations underscore the importance of stringent regulations and vigilant enforcement to prevent the mishandling of radioactive materials. The RPA’s proactive measures aim to safeguard public health and ensure that dangerous substances are managed responsibly.