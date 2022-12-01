TRUCK IMPOUNDED IN SIAVONGA ON ALLEGATIONS OF FERRYING FISP TO UNKNOWN DESTINATION

By Michael Nyumbu

In Breaking News Byta FM News has learnt that Police in Siavonga District have in the early hours of Wednesday impounded a truck ferrying farming inputs under Farmers Input Support Program – FISP on suspicions of illegalities.

Siavonga District Commissioner Geoffrey Jakopo discloses that the private truck bearing details from Chikankanta District is currently at the police station on suspicions of illegal transportation of farming inputs under FISP to an unknown destination.

Jakopo explains that some officials in the district from the Ministry of Agriculture alleged that the truck was ferrying the inputs to farmers residing along the bottom road which led to among other places Chikankata District.

The District Commissioner however said more details surrounding the suspicions will be disclosed once the law enforcement agencies in the district are done with investigations.

However, Southern Province Police Command Paul Achuime denied receiving such information.

Mr. Achiume promises to give a comprehensive statement once the news reaches his office.