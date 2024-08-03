TRUCK LADEN WITH ZAMBIAN GOVERNMENT MEDICINE CONFISCATED IN BOTSWANA

A truck-load of Zambian government medicines has been intercepted and confiscated in Botswana.

The consignment, with batch numbers from the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency -ZAMMSA, was intercepted by authorities in the neighbouring country.

Health Permanent Secretary, KENNEDY LISHIMPI has confirmed, saying investigations have been instituted to establish how the ZAMMSA truck and medicines ended up in Botswana.

Dr. LISHIMPI has also said the Ministry is investigation another similar incident of government medicines, which were intercepted in Chililabombwe on the Copperbelt.