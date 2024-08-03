TRUCK LADEN WITH ZAMBIAN GOVERNMENT MEDICINE CONFISCATED IN BOTSWANA
A truck-load of Zambian government medicines has been intercepted and confiscated in Botswana.
The consignment, with batch numbers from the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency -ZAMMSA, was intercepted by authorities in the neighbouring country.
Health Permanent Secretary, KENNEDY LISHIMPI has confirmed, saying investigations have been instituted to establish how the ZAMMSA truck and medicines ended up in Botswana.
Dr. LISHIMPI has also said the Ministry is investigation another similar incident of government medicines, which were intercepted in Chililabombwe on the Copperbelt.
Health is rotten let all Directors be fired
Thanks for the interception but no thanks for the theft. Dr Ken Lishimpi should establish why and how Zambian Customs & Excise officers were fooled. Were they also part of the scam? No doubt Dingani Banda, the ZRA Commissioner-General, is already up and about to sniff around why his officers did not flag this one up. Both Dr Lishimpi and Dingani Banda are no doubt treating this as a matter of very high public interest.
Uuuuuuum really it is very saddening. How did it happen and how did the medicines jump all these check points ? Just from leaving the warehouse, the documents used despatch notes, also crossing borders up to Botswana.
Let all the Directors, and other top management staff at both ZAMMSA and Ndeke house and some provincial centres be removed. Others can just be demoted to positions at District Office health level and in the clinics and health posts then we start the clean up and the probing . It’s too much of this mweeee.
Please clean up the health ministry it’s like there are too many malukulas who don’t care about the sick and those who are dying because of shortages of medicine in hospitals. Which these fools, a cartel of blood sucking workers in health institutions in Zambia are up too
There’s the wider question that arises from this and it is; does the most enlightened class of citizens in Zambia realise its duty to the country? I mean people like medical doctors, clergymen and clergywomen accountants, engineers, lawyers, teachers, military officers and teachers. If these are the people misgoverning the country, then who are we going to rely on to take the country where it should be? While I am still at it, perhaps I should remind fellow citizens that this year we’re marking 60 years of independence from British rule. It’s more than long enough time in which to make a country a respectable place. Right now I’m wondering if Minister of Lands Sylvia Masebo and Minister of Local Government Gary Nkombo are aware that much of urban growth taking place in Zambia is of the informal sector variety. In Sylvia Masebo’s Chongwe constituency, there’s no physical plan to guide property development between Chongwe and Lusaka. Is Ms Masebo paying attention to what’s going on in the Silverest area on the Great East Road?