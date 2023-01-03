TRUE APOSTOLIC CHURCH (TAC) ORDAINS BISHOP AND ELDER

The True Apostolic Church which is a breakaway of the New Apostolic Church has ordained a Bishop and an Elder for Zambia.

TAC is a sister church of another breakaway church from the New Apostolic called Authentic New Apostolic Church which is based in the Democratic Republic of Congo headed by Apostle Christopher Kabongo. The breakaway factions are spread over DRC, Zambia, Malawi, Angola and Tanzania.



Pictures released on social media show Joseph Mwala Amukusana (in glasses) being ordained as Bishop and Sitali Tonge as Elder by Apostle Kabongo in the DRC.