By Fanny Kalonda

ALL Peoples Congress president Nason Msoni says the reported grand theft of public resources by leaders of the previous administration is regrettable, shameful and shocking.



Msoni, in a statement, said the extent of the theft by the Patriotic Front administration nullifies any claim to national leadership.

He also said it is a bad political omen for the former ruling party to be fronting candidates for elections from those who are facing serious allegations of impropriety whilst they served in government.



“The extent of the theft committed by the PF leaders nullifies any claim to national leadership. True leaders do not steal or stage a robbery on their own people,” he said. “This should certainly be a sobering moment for most of our colleagues who have served in the previous government.”



Msoni said the reported theft of public resources by the previous leadership is a severe blow on the integrity and the credibility of the former ruling party and any of its realistic chances of bouncing back into government.



“In a nutshell you can’t be both a leader and a thief at the same time and expect to get away with it,” said Msoni. “The reported grand theft of public resources by the previous PF leadership may have certainly dealt a severe blow on the integrity and the credibility of the former ruling party and any of its realistic chances of bouncing back into government. Given the emerging portrait of the matrix of the grand theft of public funds it is highly unlikely that the citizens will support the PF leadership on this occasion.”