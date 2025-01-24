Trump administration bans Pride and Black Lives Matter flags

The Trump administration has banned Pride and Black Lives Matter flags from the State Department and American buildings across the globe, insisting only the Stars and Stripes will be flown from diplomatic buildings, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

‘Starting immediately, only the United States of America flag is authorized to be flown or displayed at U.S. facilities, both domestic and abroad, and featured in U.S. government content,’ it states, according to the Washington Free Beacon, which obtained the text.

The flag of the United States of America united all Americans under the universal principles of justice, liberty, and democracy. These values, which are the bedrock of our great country, are shared by all American citizens, past and present.’

In the order, the new Trump State Department said the decision was made to be “respectful” to the American flag.

“The U.S. flag is a powerful symbol of pride and it is fitting and respectful that only the U.S. flag be flown or displayed at U.S. facilities, both domestically and abroad,” it said.

However, there are two exemptions to the rule: State Department facilities may still fly the Prisoner of War/Missing in Action flag and the Wrongful Detainees flag.

State Department employees who violate the Trump administration policy will “face disciplinary action, including termination of employment or contract, or reassignment to their home agency,” the order states.

Pride flag displays outside State Department facilities were previously banned under a $1.2 trillion spending package signed by President Joe Biden in March that held that “none of the funds appropriated or otherwise made available by this Act may be obligated or expended to fly or display a flag over a facility of the United States Department of State.”

The new policy ensures that remains the case past the expiration of that spending package.