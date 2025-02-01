Trump administration has criticized Selena Gomez over her emotional reaction to deportations

The Trump administration has criticized Selena Gomez over her emotional reaction to recent mass Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests, accusing the actress and singer of showing misplaced empathy.

On Friday evening, the White House released a video on social media highlighting three cases where women—Kayla Hamilton, Jocelyn Nungaray, and Rachel Morin—were allegedly k!lled by undocumented individuals. The video featured emotional statements from the victims’ mothers, who directly addressed Gomez and others opposing stricter border controls

The captions accompanying the video stated, “Kayla Hamilton, Jocelyn Nungaray, and Rachel Morin were murd3red by illegal aliens. Their courageous mothers had something to say to @SelenaGomez and those who oppose securing our borders.”

In the video, the mothers—Alexis Nungaray, Tammy Nobles, and Patty Morin—expressed their grief and accused Gomez of using her platform to “garner sympathy for lawlessness.” Patty Morin remarked, “No one has stood up except for us mothers to cry out about our children,” while applauding President Trump for strengthening immigration policies since returning to office earlier this month.

Selena Gomez, a third-generation Mexican American, had shared a tearful video on social media reacting to ICE’s deportations, describing the actions as an attack on her community. The actress later deleted the post and clarified that she was expressing empathy for those affected. However, the video sparked significant backlash, with border czar Tom Homan also weighing in, suggesting Gomez should address her concerns to Congress.