Trump administration is considering downsizing the U.S. Africa Command(AFRICOM)





The Trump administration is considering downsizing the U.S. Africa Command in Pentagon





Victor Oluwole



25 February 2025 11:11 AM



The Trump administration is considering an executive action to dismantle U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), transferring it under European Command (EUCOM), according to multiple sources familiar with the plans.





Downsizing the U.S. Africa Command is believed to be part of Mr. Trump’s goal of downsizing the Pentagon, eliminating the bureaucracy, and withdrawing U.S. troops from certain places in Africa.