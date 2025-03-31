Trump Administration plans refugee centers for Afrikaners in Pretoria

The Trump administration has reportedly launched a controversial initiative to convert commercial office spaces in Pretoria into refugee processing centers for white Afrikaners seeking resettlement.

The plan, dubbed “Mission South Africa,” allegedly follows an executive order signed by U.S. President Donald Trump in February 2025, citing concerns over “unjust racial discrimination” against Afrikaners amid ongoing land reform debates.

According to sources, the initiative involves repurposing vacant buildings to facilitate applications from white South Africans. Reports suggest the U.S. Embassy in Pretoria has already received more than 67,000 inquiries. The move follows claims, widely circulated in conservative circles, that white farmers in South Africa face persecution due to the government’s land expropriation policies.

Despite the Trump administration’s reported efforts, the plan has met resistance from within South Africa. Afrikaner advocacy groups, including AfriForum and Solidarity, have distanced themselves from the initiative, affirming their commitment to remaining in the country rather than seeking refugee status. Critics argue the program fuels racial tensions and misrepresents the complexities of South Africa’s land policies.

As of March 31, 2025, key details remain unclear. The number of teams deployed, the readiness of the proposed centers, and eligibility criteria for resettlement have yet to be confirmed. Observers suggest that logistical and diplomatic challenges could hinder implementation, even as the debate continues to gain traction in both South Africa and the United States.