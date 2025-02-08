Trump administration to keep only 294 USAID staff out of over 10,000 globally, sources say

WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) – President Donald Trump’s administration plans to keep fewer than 300 staff at the U.S. Agency for International Development out of the agency’s worldwide total of more than 10,000, four sources told Reuters on Thursday.



Washington’s primary humanitarian aid agency has been a target of a government reorganization program spearheaded by businessman Elon Musk, a close Trump ally, since the Republican president took office on January 20.