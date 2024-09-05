Trump admits he sometimes regrets what he posts on social media

In a candid interview with Lex Fridman, former American President Donald Trump admitted to having occasional regrets about his posts on Truth Social, the social media platform he co-founded in 2021. However, Trump emphasized that such moments of reconsideration are rare.

When asked if he ever second-guesses the more controversial content he shares online, Trump acknowledged that while he has some regrets, they are not frequent. “It’s only every once in a while,” Trump explained, indicating that he’s mostly confident in the posts he crafts himself. He added that his primary source of regret comes from reposting others’ thoughts, which sometimes land him in trouble due to the affiliations of the original posters.

Trump also praised the success of Truth Social, describing it as his “typewriter” and revealing that he sometimes posts from bed. Despite the occasional regret, the former president made it clear that he stands by the overall direction of his platform and the “powerful truths” it conveys.

One post Trump might be rethinking is a recent re-share featuring Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton with a controversial caption that sparked backlash. The image, along with the provocative comment, “funny how blow***s impacted both their careers differently,” alluded to a long-standing conservative attack against Vice President Harris.