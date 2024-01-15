Trump ahead of polls as Iowa Republicans head to polls

Iowa is the first big vote in the whole state to choose who the Republican candidate will be for the 2024 US presidential election.

The caucus voting begins at 7:00 PM in the evening in different places around the state like schools, churches, and small events. This is 8:00 PM Eastern time and 1:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time.

Voters will have to deal with very cold temperatures of -23C (-9F) because of winter storms that covered the state with snow and ice.

According to the latest poll, 48% of Iowa voters prefer Donald Trump, while Nikki Haley (20%) and Ron DeSantis (16%) are his closest competitors.

Haley or DeSantis doing very well in second place could help them a lot in the race to choose a candidate for the election in November.

