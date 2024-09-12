Trump Ally RFK Jr On The Debate: ‘Vice President Harris Clearly Won’



RFK Jr., a staunch supporter and endorser of Donald Trump, told Fox News that Vice President Kamala Harris “clearly won” the presidential debate against Trump on Tuesday.



“Vice President Harris clearly won the debate in terms of her delivery, her polish, her organization and her preparation,” he said, but added that he believes Trump won in terms of his governance.



He went on to say that Trump got distracted while making arguments about the double inflation rates and the two wars happening in Ukraine and Gaza, which could be “attributed to the poor leadership of the Biden-Harris team.”



“That’s the argument he should’ve been making but he got distracted,” RFK Jr. said. “I think it’s unfortunate because I think he really had an airtight argument for his presidency, but he was not able to make that case to the American public.”