Trump announced his inauguration will be held inside the Capitol rotunda due to the extreme cold temperatures

US President-elect, Donald Trump on Friday night, January 17, announced his inauguration will be held inside the Capitol rotunda due to the extreme cold temperatures forecast for Washington, D.C., on Monday, Jan. 20.

The area has had consistent freezing conditions throughout the month of January and there is still snow on the ground from the storm on Jan. 6, which dumped about a foot in Washington and Maryland.

“I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “It is dangerous conditions for the tens of thousands of Law Enforcement, First Responders, Police K9s and even horses, and hundreds of thousands of supporters that will be outside for many hours on the 20th (In any event, if you decide to come, dress warmly!).”

Trump said Capital One Arena in downtown Washington, D.C., will host a viewing party. Trump said he also plans to join the crowd for the inaugural parade after the ceremony.

The president-elect said all other events will go on as planned, including the victory rally at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19 at Capitol One Arena and the three inaugural balls on Monday night, Jan. 20.

Capital One Arena is home to the Washington Capitals (NHL) and Wizards (NBA). It has a 20,000-seat capacity.

This isn’t the first time an inauguration has been held in the Capitol rotunda. Former President Ronald Reagan’s second swearing-in was held there in 1985, also due to very cold weather.