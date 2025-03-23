Trump announces US creation of most lethal aircraft on earth

US President, Donald Trump announced on Friday, March 21 at the Oval Office the production of the United States’ latest advancement in air power.

The president stated that, following his directive, the US Air Force is moving forward with “the world’s first sixth-generation fighter jet,” currently being developed by Boeing.

He didn’t just stop there, he named the aircraft F-47, with the 47 signifying his position as America’s 47th president.

Speaking at a briefing alongside Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, the US leader declared, “Nothing in the world comes even close to it.”

Trump described the F-47 as “the most advanced, most capable, most lethal aircraft ever built,” adding that it is “virtually unseeable.”

He revealed that an experimental version has been secretly in flight for nearly five years and “massively overpowers the capabilities of any other nation.”

Trump asserted that America’s enemies “will never see it coming,” adding, “Hopefully, we won’t have to use it. But if it ever happens, they won’t know what the hell hit them.”

However, the president did not disclose the cost of the aircraft, stating that doing so would reveal its scale and technological specifications.

He also mentioned that some allied nations had expressed interest in purchasing the fighter jet but confirmed that the full version would not be sold to any country.

“We’ll look at toning them down by about 10 per cent, which probably makes sense, because one day, they may not be our allies,” Trump said.

Defence Secretary Hegseth, in his remarks, stated;

“We’ve had the F-15, the F-16, the F-18, the F-22, the F-25, and now we have the F-47,” he said.

Hegseth added that the F-47 sends “a clear message to our allies that we’re not going anywhere, and to our enemies that we will be able to project power across the globe, unimpeded, for generations to come.”