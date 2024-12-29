Trump asks US Supreme Court to delay upcoming ruling on TikTok ban

Former President Donald Trump has filed a request with the U.S. Supreme Court to delay the implementation of a new law set to ban TikTok unless it is sold by its Chinese parent company. The law is scheduled to take effect on January 19, 2025, one day before Trump is set to be inaugurated for his second term as president.

In a brief submitted Friday, December 27, Trump’s lawyer, John Sauer, stated that the former president is asking the Court to pause the ban to allow him the chance to pursue a “political resolution.”

Trump emphasized his negotiating skills, stating in the filing that he has “the electoral mandate and the political will to negotiate a resolution to save the platform while addressing the national security concerns.”

The former president, who has nearly 15 million followers on TikTok, described himself as “one of the most powerful, prolific, and influential users of social media in history.” He argued that he is uniquely positioned to address the issue effectively once he resumes office.

Steven Cheung, Trump’s transition spokesperson, reinforced this stance in a statement to TMZ: “Today, President Donald J. Trump filed an amicus brief in the U.S. Supreme Court asking the Court to extend the deadline that would cause TikTok’s imminent shutdown and allow President Trump the opportunity to resolve the issue in a way that saves TikTok and preserves American national security once he resumes office as President of the United States on January 20, 2025.”

The government, in its defense of the law, cited national security concerns, arguing that TikTok’s ownership by a Chinese company could allow undue influence by the Chinese government.

TikTok has opposed the ban, arguing that it would violate the First Amendment. The platform and its supporters continue to push back against claims that it poses a security threat.

The case underscores the broader debate about balancing technology, security, and free expression in the U.S.