Trump bans taxpayer funding of child sex-change operations in US, describes the procedures as “chemical and surgical mutilation”

U.S. President, Donald Trump has signed an executive order banning federal money from going toward child sex-change operations, referring to the procedures as “chemical and surgical mutilation.”

“It is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called ‘transition’ of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures,” the order read.

The directive does not apply to private medical practices — but it will ban medical institutions that receive federal funding — including educational grants — from performing so-called “gender-affirming procedures” on minors.

The order also will impact federal programs like Medicare and Medicaid and those who receive health insurance through the federal government.

TRICARE, the Department of Defense’s health insurance, will also be banned from providing sex-change treatments to minors.

The order defines “child” as those who are under 19 years old, and prohibits both surgeries and the use of sex hormones like “androgen blockers, estrogen, progesterone, or testosterone.”

The Executive Order criticized doctors for both performing operations and giving hormonal treatments to minors processes that can impact their ability to have children and can lead to “lifelong medical complications.”

“Countless children soon regret that they have been mutilated and begin to grasp the horrifying tragedy that they will never be able to conceive children of their own or nurture their children through breastfeeding. Moreover, these vulnerable youths’ medical bills may rise throughout their lifetimes, as they are often trapped with lifelong medical complications, a losing war with their own bodies, and, tragically, sterilization,” the order read.

The order also directs the secretary of Health and Human Services to provide a plan within 90 days on how to “promote the health” of minors who are suffering from “gender dysphoria.”

The Attorney General is also directed to investigate and end “deception of consumers, fraud, and violations of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act by any entity that may be misleading the public about long-term side effects of chemical and surgical mutilation” and work with Congress to establish a private right of action for children whose body parts have been damaged by doctors.

The AG is also directed to look into states that remove children from their parents if they don’t comply with their offspring’s sex preference, and to consider using “the Parental Kidnaping Prevention Act and recognized constitutional rights.”

Trump had vowed to impose such a ban during his campaign, saying in an “Agenda 47” video that he would “cease all programs that promote the concept of sex and gender transition at any age.”

His “Agenda 47” video also said that he would pass a bill that would ban child sex changes in all 50 states and would work with Congress to “permanently stop” federal taxpayer money from going towards the treatments.