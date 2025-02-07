Trump Bans Transgender Women From Female Sports

U.S. President, Donald Trump, on Wednesday, signed an executive order restricting transgender women from participating in women’s sports in fulfilment of a promise he made during his 2024 election campaign.

The order, “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports,” was signed during a ceremony in the East Room, where female athletes and young girls in sports uniforms joined Trump.

“With this executive order, the war on women’s sports is over,” Trump declared.

The order is based on Title IX compliance, a federal law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in education programs that receive government funding, while extending federal involvement to private sector sports organizations.

By signing the order, Trump reversed the Joe Biden administration’s interpretation of Title IX, which allowed transgender athletes to compete with sexes that align with their gender identity.

In a post on his Truth Social platform after signing the order, Trump said it is in line with a promise he made during his campaign, vowing to cut funding to schools that violate the order.

“WITH THIS EXECUTIVE ORDER, THE WAR ON WOMENS SPORTS IS OVER! PROMISES MADE, PROMISES KEPT!!,” Trump declared, adding “Under the Trump Administration, we will defend the proud tradition of female athletes. From now on, women’s sports will be ONLY FOR WOMEN!.

“We are putting every school receiving taxpayer dollars on notice: If you let men take over women’s sports teams or invade your locker rooms, you will be investigated for violations of Title IX and risk your federal funding,” Trump stated.

A White House official explained that the administration’s stance is rooted in the belief that women’s sports should be reserved for biological females to maintain fairness, safety, and equal opportunity.

“If you’re going to have women’s sports, if you’re going to provide opportunities for women, then they have to be equally safe, equally fair, and equally private opportunities, and so that means that you’re going to preserve women’s sports for women,” the Official told CNN

The Trump administration also signaled its intention to go beyond federal institutions, by influencing private sports organizations, including the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and the U.S. Olympic Committee.

While Trump lacks direct authority over these entities, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the executive order marks the beginning of a public pressure campaign.

“He expects these organizations to comply,” Leavitt stated.

Trump’s order is expected to face legal challenges, much like his previous policies regarding transgender rights. Earlier in his second term, Trump reinstated a ban on transgender individuals serving in the military—an order currently being challenged in court.

Additionally, the U.S. President signed a separate executive order requiring transgender women in federal custody to be housed in male facilities has already been blocked by a federal judge.

The Trump administration also plans to review visa policies to prevent what officials describe as potential fraud by international transgender athletes entering the U.S. for competition.