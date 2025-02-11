Trump Becomes First Sitting U.S President To Attend Super Bowl

Donald Trump has made history by becoming the first sitting U.S. president to attend the Super Bowl — the American National Football League’s biggest game — in person.

The Super Bowl is the annual league championship game of the NFL and has served as the final game of every NFL season since 1966.

Trump, who is just three weeks in office, traveled to New Orleans to watch the highly anticipated showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and the reigning two-time champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Arriving at the Caesars Superdome around 4 p.m. local time, Trump was accompanied by House Speaker Mike Johnson and New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson. Few minutes later he was seen emerging from the tunnel inside the stadium.

Before departing from his Florida residence, Trump expressed his enthusiasm about attending the game, emphasizing the spirit of national unity and patriotism.

“The coaches, players, and team staff on the field tonight represent the best of professional football, but they also embody the American dream,” he said in a statement.

During his historic appearance, Trump greeted fans at the Superdome and was joined by one of his grandsons, as well as his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump.

Trump was later spotted in a suite as the national anthem played, with Fox NFL cameras capturing the moment.

Earlier in the day, the president and his family were seen stepping off Air Force One at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in New Orleans.

Reports had surfaced the previous week that Trump planned to attend, making him the first sitting president in history

Following the announcement, security was beefed up at the venue in anticipation of his arrival.