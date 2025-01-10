Trump begs court not to ‘undermine’ his ‘power’ by releasing Jack Smith report

Attorneys for President-elect Donald Trump pleaded with a federal appeals court to block special counsel Jack Smith’s report on 2020 presidential election subversion.

After Attorney General Merrick Garland informed the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals that he intended to release part of Smith’s report, Trump responded with a brief, calling the investigation into his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election a “political hit job.”

In the 13-page amicus brief on Thursday, attorneys for Trump argued that Garland had illegally appointed Smith.

“Smith was unconstitutionally appointed and funded,” the attorneys wrote. “Moreover, the Election Case unconstitutionally relied on immune Presidential acts.”

“Fortunately, the American people roundly rejected Smith’s prosecution of President Trump,” the brief continued. “On November 5, 2024, they resoundingly elected President Trump to be the 47th President of the United States.”

The attorneys sniped what they said was “more than a little irony in Smith’s and Garland’s attempt to release the Final Report.”

“The report is nothing less than another attempted political hit job which sole purpose is to disrupt the Presidential transition and undermine President Trump’s exercise of executive power.”