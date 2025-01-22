Trump blasts  Bishop who embarrassed him at prayer service





Donald Trump at around midnight on Wednesday lashed out against a bishop who stood up to him at the National Prayer Service at the Washington National Cathedral the day before.





Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde, appeared on a stage with 11 other faith leaders gave a speech where she asked that the world pray for “unity,” which she said wasn’t the same as “agreement, political or otherwise.”



Budde turned to deliver a message directly to Trump and other politicians by saying, “There isn’t much to be gained by our prayers if we act in ways that further deepen the divisions among us. Our scriptures are quite clear about this, that God is never impressed with prayers when actions are not informed by them. Nor does God spare us from the consequences of our Deeds which always, in the end, matter more than the words we pray.”

She further asked him to show mercy to some individuals, including immigrants.









“The so-called Bishop who spoke at the National Prayer Service on Tuesday morning was a Radical Left hard line Trump hater. She brought her church into the World of politics in a very ungracious way,” the President said. “She was nasty in tone, and not compelling or smart. She failed to mention the large number of illegal migrants that came into our Country and killed people.”





He then added, “Many were deposited from jails and mental institutions. It is a giant crime wave that is taking place in the USA. Apart from her inappropriate statements, the service was a very boring and uninspiring one. She is not very good at her job! She and her church owe the public an apology!”