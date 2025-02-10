Trump calls USAID a ‘big scam’



Trump has called USAID a “big scam,” arguing that it wastes taxpayer money on corrupt and ineffective foreign aid programs. He claims that billions of dollars go unaccounted for and that the agency funds projects that do not benefit U.S. interests.



Recently, Trump suspended all USAID funding to South Africa, citing concerns over the country’s stance on international issues and its policies. This decision affects programs related to healthcare, education, and economic development, particularly those supporting HIV/AIDS treatment and infrastructure projects.