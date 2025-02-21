Trump calls Zelenskyy a ‘comedian’ as Ukraine tensions boil over



The feud between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is intensifying, with Trump mocking Zelenskyy as a “modestly successful comedian” while questioning U.S. support for Ukraine’s war effort.



In a February 19 post on Truth Social, Trump accused Zelenskyy of misleading the U.S. into spending billions on what he called an “unwinnable war.”



He also exaggerated U.S. aid figures and claimed, without evidence, that Zelenskyy’s approval rating had plummeted. The Ukrainian leader fired back, accusing Trump of echoing Russian disinformation and dismissing his claims as detached from reality.



The dispute comes as the U.S. and Russia held talks in Saudi Arabia without Ukraine fueling fears that Trump may push for a settlement favoring Moscow.



Meanwhile, Trump’s special envoy, Keith Kellogg, has arrived in Kyiv to meet with Zelenskyy in an effort to keep diplomatic channels open.



Beyond the war, Trump has emphasized Ukraine’s rare earth minerals as a key U.S. interest, suggesting that future support could hinge on economic agreements. Zelenskyy has rejected recent U.S. demands for resource control, calling them unrealistic.



As tensions rise, world leaders are watching closely. With Trump’s approach shifting, the question remains: is this just tough talk, or is U.S. policy on Ukraine about to take a major turn?