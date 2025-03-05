Trump Cancels Support for Vegan Climate Action Plan in Zambia



In his joint his 2025 joint address to Congress, Donald Trump cited a $250,000 support program in Zambia designed to increase vegan diet in Zambia under a local climate action innovation and shift away from libestock production.





The Program intended to;



●Encourage restaurants and food vendors to offer more vegan options.



●Support the development of local vegan food production and distribution networks.





The program focuses on promoting plant-based diets, supporting sustainable agriculture practices like agroforestry and permaculture, educating communities on the environmental impacts of animal agriculture, and advocating for policies that incentivize plant-based food production, all while considering the unique challenges and opportunities presented by Zambia’s agricultural landscape and cultural context.





Key components of a vegan climate action plan in Zambia:Livestock reduction strategies:

●Promote transitioning from intensive livestock farming to more sustainable practices like pasture-based grazing.





●Encourage the development of alternative protein sources like plant-based meat substitutes.



●Support programs for farmers to gradually reduce their reliance on livestock productionPolicy advocacy:





●Lobby for government policies that incentivize plant-based food production, including subsidies for vegan crops and labeling requirements for plant-based products.





●Advocate for regulations to reduce the environmental impacts of animal agriculture.

Collaborate with policymakers to integrate climate change considerations into agricultural planning.





●Promote plant-based diets:



●Raise awareness about the environmental benefits of veganism, including reduced greenhouse gas emissions from animal agriculture.





●Develop educational campaigns targeted at schools, communities, and food markets highlighting the nutritional value of plant-based foods.