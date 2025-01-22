TRUMP CHANGES DIVORCE LAW

..No 50% Property Share.



Newly inaugurated US President Donald Trump has continued makes drastic changes two days in office.





The latest change, President Trump has tipped to change is the marriage law on the part of divorce. President Trump has broke the divorce law that is said to have been tormenting men in the US.



Trump just became the 47th president of the United States and he finally wants to look into the divorce law that has been tormenting men.





“Just because you get married to a rich man doesn’t mean you have to get half of his wealth and end up rich after divorce.



Divorce has become a very lucrative business for women in the United States and I’m gonna put an end t it. If a woman marries a rich man, it doesn’t mean she gets to leave as a rich woman after divorce.

If upon divorce the woman needs money, the man can borrow her a maximum of $1-million if she has a colleteral. $1-million isn’t alot of money for the rich man but it should be a lot about for the woman because she didn’t work for it.





If I’m worth $50-million, I’m not gonna give you $25-million after divorce. It’s my money and I worked very hard for it. I don’t care if we’ve been married for 6 years or even 25 years or even have children. If you don’t have enough money to take care of our children, leave them with me. I think that just because somebody marries somebody that built something huge, doesn’t necessarily mean that just because they get a divorce, that they should end up like the Queen of Sheba,” Donald Trump.





Just on his first day after being sworn in President Trump signed a number of executive orders that have set pace of his presidency.