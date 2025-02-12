Trump Claims Musk’s DOGE Uncovered Massive Waste Under Biden



The U.S. President, Donald Trump, has claimed that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has uncovered billions of dollars in waste under Joe Biden’s administration.

The DOGE, which is currently headed by tech billionaire Elon Musk, has been tasked with identifying and cutting government waste.

The department targeted the US Agency for International Development (USAID), which dispenses billions in humanitarian aid and development funding annually, recommending that it be shut down.

Trump, on Sunday, said Musk’s department would examine spending in the military and the Department of Education to “find billions, hundreds of billions of dollars of fraud and abuse.”

However, in a post on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday, Trump said the department has been able to expose billions wasted under the previous administration.

According to Trump, the finding is a fulfilment of his campaign promises.

“Billions of dollars of FRAUD, WASTE, AND ABUSE have already been found in the investigation of our incompetently run government,” Trump said

“Now certain activists and highly political judges want us to slow down or stop. Losing this momentum will be very detrimental to finding the TRUTH, which is turning out to be a disaster for those involved in running our government. Much left to find. No excuses!!!,” he stated.

Trump also criticised the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), accusing it of misallocating disaster relief funds and favouring Democratic strongholds over Republican-led states.

Trump said, “FEMA spent tens of millions of dollars in Democrat areas, disobeying orders, but left the people of North Carolina high and dry. It is now under review and investigation.

“THE BIDEN-RUN FEMA HAS BEEN A DISASTER. FEMA SHOULD BE TERMINATED! IT HAS BEEN SLOW AND TOTALLY INEFFECTIVE. INDIVIDUAL STATES SHOULD HANDLE STORMS, ETC., AS THEY COME. BIG SAVINGS, FAR MORE EFFICIENT!!!,” he added.

Advertisement

Trump’s criticism of FEMA heightened following a series of natural disasters, including Hurricanes Helene and Milton, as well as the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, California.

Speaking to reporters on January 24 during a visit to western North Carolina, Trump said he would “begin the process of reforming FEMA or getting rid of FEMA.”

“I think we’re going to recommend that FEMA go away,” said Trump, criticising the agency’s handling of the catastrophes.

“I’d like to see the states take care of disasters,” he added.

Officials in North Carolina lamented what they called a slow response by the agency in the early days of the wildfires, though they cautioned against ending FEMA’s role entirely, expressing fears that the states alone may not shoulder some of the logistical and financial burdens for disaster recovery.