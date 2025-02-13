Trump conceded to Putin before talks even began – Germany defence minister

A little earlier, German defence minister Boris Pistorius said he welcomes a possible quick peace treaty between Russia and Ukraine – but added “it is regrettable” that Trump’s administration “has already made public concessions to Putin before the negotiations have even begun”.

Pistorius says: “In my view, it would have been better to talk about Ukraine’s possible NATO membership or the country’s possible loss of territory only at the negotiating table and not to take it off the table beforehand.”

Speaking in Brussels, he says it’s important to secure a “truly reliable, lasting, fair, and just peace” in the Ukraine-Russia war.

He adds that Europe “must be involved in the negotiations” because it will directly face the consequences of any deal.