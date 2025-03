 TRUMP CONSIDERS PULLING U.S. TROOPS FROM GERMANY—MAY REDEPLOY TO HUNGARY

Trump is weighing the withdrawal of 35,000 U.S. troops from Germany, a move that could further strain U.S.-Europe relations.

The potential redeployment to Hungary comes as Trump pushes NATO allies to meet defense spending targets and criticizes Europe for “pushing for war.”

Hungary, led by Orbán, has maintained close ties with Russia and recently vetoed an EU commitment to bolster Ukraine