Trump considers sending 10,000 troops to US-Mexico border

We reported late last night that 1,500 US troops were being deployed to the southern border, where they’d help install barriers but wouldn’t be involved in “law enforcement”. It forms part of Donald Trump’s crackdown on immigration.





There’s an update to that figure now – with an internal government memo, seen by the BBC’s US partner CBS News, suggesting up to 10,000 troops could actually be deployed.





The Customs and Border Protection memo is dated 21 January – one day after Trump’s inauguration – and shows a plan to dispatch “10,000 soldiers” to help the agency. The initial boost of 1,500 troops, to be sent to San Diego in California and El Paso in Texas, will join the 2,500 soldiers already stationed at the border.



The memo also says that US Department of Defense bases may be used as “holding facilities” for migrants waiting to be deported.- BBC