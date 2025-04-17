Trump criticism resurfaces, but Ramaphosa stands by U.S. Envoy Jonas



President Cyril Ramaphosa has chosen to retain Mcebisi Jonas as South Africa’s special envoy to the United States despite a resurfaced 2020 video in which Jonas called Donald Trump a “racist, homophobic, narcissistic right-winger” during a lecture.





Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, stated that Jonas’ comments were made in a personal capacity, not as a government official, and emphasized that the Trump administration would understand politicians often make such remarks.



This decision comes amid strained South Africa-U.S. relations, following the expulsion of South Africa’s former ambassador, Ebrahim Rasool, and Trump’s criticisms of South Africa’s land reform policies.



Ramaphosa aims for Jonas to mend diplomatic ties, leveraging his experience as a former deputy finance minister and anti-corruption whistleblower, despite concerns from some that Jonas’ past statements could complicate negotiations.