Trump declares Biden’s pardons void, but legal experts disagree



US President Donald Trump has announced that all pardons issued by former President Joe Biden, including the one granted to his son, Hunter Biden, are invalid. Trump contends that these pardons were improperly executed using an autopen a device that replicates signatures without Biden’s direct authorization.





However, legal experts emphasize that once a presidential pardon is finalized, it is generally considered legally irreversible. This means that, despite Trump’s claims, Biden’s pardons, including Hunter Biden’s, remain legally binding and cannot be revoked.





Additionally, rumors that a federal judge ruled Biden’s pardons unconstitutional have been debunked. These claims originated from satirical sources and do not reflect any real legal decision.





In summary, while Trump disputes the legitimacy of Biden’s pardons, legal precedent upholds their validity, and no mechanism exists for a sitting president to nullify a predecessor’s pardons.