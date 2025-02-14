Trump declares BRICS ‘dead,’ threatens 100% tariffs on member nations



U.S. President Donald Trump escalated tensions with the BRICS nations, Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa by declaring that BRICS is “dead.”



His remarks came in response to discussions within the bloc about creating an alternative currency to challenge the U.S. dollar’s dominance.



Trump warned that if BRICS moves forward with such plans, he would impose 100% tariffs on these countries, emphasizing that any trade transactions conducted under a new currency would trigger these penalties.



His stance signals strong opposition to efforts aimed at reducing reliance on the dollar in global trade.