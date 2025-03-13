Trump declares Chuck Schumer ‘not Jewish anymore’ 

President Donald Trump insisted that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was “not Jewish anymore” because he was critical of Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip.

During an Oval Office rant on Wednesday, Trump insisted that Senate Democrats must “behave” by voting for a Republican budget bill that would extend tax cuts mainly for the wealthy and large corporations.

The president reflected on Democrats’ reaction to his recent speech to a joint session of Congress.

“There wasn’t a — from people sitting there, Democrats — there wasn’t a hand clap there,” he complained. “These people are sick. There’s something wrong with them.”

“The Democrats have to get their act together, and if they don’t vote, then what you’re gonna do is you’re gonna have taxes that are going to go through the roof,” Trump vowed. “You’re gonna have a very bad time, you’re gonna have some very bad things happen, and people are gonna blame the Democrats, and Schumer is a Palestinian as far as I’m concerned, you know, he’s become a Palestinian. He used to be Jewish.”

“He’s not Jewish anymore. He’s a Palestinian.”