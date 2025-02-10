TRUMP DEFENDS ELON MUSK AS CONTROVERSY OVER DEPARTMENT OF GOVERNMENT EFFICIENCY CONTINUES**



US President Donald Trump has defended Elon Musk, saying the billionaire is “terrific” and is “not gaining anything” from his work for the White House.





Musk has been tasked with slashing government costs by leading the Department of Government Efficiency -Doge-, which is not an official government department.





Some of Doge’s moves are the subject of lawsuits, most recently after an attempted takeover of secure systems at the Treasury Department.





Trump allies and Democrats have been doing the rounds on US morning television, and Doge has been the major talking point.





Meanwhile, BBC’s US partner, CBS News, has conducted a poll on how Americans view Trump’s administration.