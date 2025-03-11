Trump defends Elon Musk As Some Americans Boycott Tesla

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning took to his Truth Social media site to defend Elon Musk, his strong ally who is also part of the nation’s Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.





“To Republicans, Conservatives, and all great Americans, Elon Musk is ‘putting it on the line’ in order to help our nation, and he is doing a fantastic job!” Trump said.



The president was defending his ally amid growing calls by some Americans to boycott Tesla, an auto company owned by Musk.





Trump said the calls to boycott are led by the “radical left” to harm “Elon and everything he stands for.”



“In any event, I’m going to buy a brand-new Tesla tomorrow morning as a show of confidence and support for Elon Musk, a truly great American,” Trump said.





In response to the president, Musk took to his X social media site, where he said, “thank you President Donald Trump.”





The president’s statement came as some Americans are selling their Tesla’s as an act to distance themselves from Musk who is currently embroiled in political controversies as some Democratic leaders oppose his work with DOGE.



While some Tesla owners are selling their cars, others who love the vehicle are rebranding it to avoid vandalism.