Former US president, Donald Trump described George Clooney as a “fake movie” actor and said that he should “get out of politics,” for urging Joe Biden to exit the presidential race.

The Hollywood actor is one of several Hollywood names in recent days to call on Biden to drop out of the race against Trump.

Clooney, who co-hosted a huge Hollywood fundraiser for Biden in June that raised a record $28 million, published his op-ed following Biden’s disastrous performance in the first 2024 presidential debate against Trump.

The actor said Biden had saved democracy before and could do so again by stepping aside and giving Democrats a better shot at beating Trump.

In a tirade on Truth Social, Trump disparaged Clooney as a “fake movie star” and demanded he “get out of politics and go back to television.”

“So now fake movie actor George Clooney, who never came close to making a great movie, is getting into the act,” Trump raged.

“He’s turned on Crooked Joe like the rats they both are. What does Clooney know about anything? He uses the Democrat ‘talking point’ that Biden, the WORST President in the history of the United States, has ‘saved our Democracy.’”

Trump continued his expletive-laden rant by accusing Biden of numerous failings, stating, “No, Crooked Joe was the one who WEAPONIZED Law Enforcement against his political Opponent, who created the most devastating INFLATION in the history of our Country, who Embarrassed our Nation in Afghanistan, and whose crazy Open Border Policy has allowed millions of people to illegally pour into our Country, many from prisons and mental institutions.”

Trump concluded his tirade with a personal jab at Clooney’s career: “Crooked Joe Biden didn’t save our Democracy, he brought our Democracy to its knees. Clooney should get out of politics and go back to television. Movies never really worked for him!!!”