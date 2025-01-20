Trump drops Transgender Agenda

0
3

Trump drops Transgender Agenda

“Only male and female genders will be recognised”!Donald Trump

●I will end all forms of persecution of political opponents using State facilities.

● I will end all forms of censorship by Government and allow free speech.

● Only male and female gender will be recognised.

● I will reinstate any service member with full pay dismissed because of gender theories.

● Cutting off support for electric vehicles and charging stations and to strengthen measures blocking cars, components and battery materials from China.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here