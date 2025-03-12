Trump expected to fire ‘nearly half’ of Education Department staff at end of day

President Donald Trump is expected to dismiss a massive number of employees at the Department of Education at the end of day on Tuesday.

“Per person familiar, ‘reduction in force’ notices for the Education Department are expected to go out today at 6pm,” reported Semafor’s Shelby Talcott. “Nearly half of the department is expected to be eliminated.”

Earlier in the day, another order went out stating that all Education Department offices in Washington, D.C. will be closed on Wednesday for an unspecified security purpose, and that all staff should vacate the premises by 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Trump, who recently confirmed World Wrestling Entertainment magnate and Republican megadonor Linda McMahon to lead the Department of Education, has made the complete elimination of the department one of his policy priorities — a longtime goal of far-right activists who oppose how the department’s civil rights mission purportedly interferes with state decisions on education.

Last week, several outlets reported that Trump was drafting an executive order directing McMahon to facilitate the closure of the agency, which was set to be issued as soon as last Thursday; that order has not been issued as of now. Full elimination of the department would require an act of Congress and is all but dead on arrival in the Senate due to the requirement for 60 votes.

The Trump administration has similarly ordered mass purges of federal employees across dozens of departments and agencies, in many cases being forced to hastily offer to rehire some essential employees who were eliminated without proper consideration for their functions.