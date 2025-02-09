Trump ‘Fires’ Biden From Intelligence Briefings

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that he would bar his predecessor, Joe Biden, from receiving intelligence briefings traditionally given to former presidents, saying the ex-president could not be trusted because of his “poor memory.”

In a post made on his Truth Social platform on Friday, Trump said the move is also in retaliation for a similar gesture from Biden upon assumption of office in 2021.

Trump said, “There is no need for Joe Biden to continue receiving access to classified information.

“Therefore, we are immediately revoking Joe Biden’s security clearances and stopping his daily intelligence briefings.

“He set this precedent in 2021 when he instructed the Intelligence Community (IC) to stop the 45th President of the United States (ME!) from accessing details on National Security, a courtesy provided to former Presidents,” he explained.

“The Hur Report revealed that Biden suffers from “poor memory” and, even in his “prime,” could not be trusted with sensitive information. I will always protect our national security—JOE, YOU’RE FIRED. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Biden had in 2021 barred Trump from daily briefings and classified information, saying he could not be trusted due to his “erratic behaviour,” having been accused of inciting the January 6, 2021, US Capitol riots.

Trump was also accused of leaking classified information belonging to the U.S. government.

The move was the first time a former president was cut out of the briefings, which are provided partly as a courtesy and partly for the moments when a sitting president reaches out for advice. Currently, the briefings are offered regularly to Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Though Biden explained that the ban is “unrelated to the insurrection,” he said he “just thinks that there is no need for him to have the intelligence briefings.

“What value is giving him an intelligence briefing? What impact does he have at all, other than the fact he might slip and say something?” Trump asked.