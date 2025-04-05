Trump fires director and deputy director of the National Security Agency

US President, Donald Trump has fired the director and deputy director of the National Security Agency.

Trump axed General Timothy Hough, director of the NSA and US Cyber Command, on Thursday along with his deputy, Wendy Noble. They will be replaced by US Cyber Command deputy William Hartmann and NSA executive director Sheila Thomas.

Following the news, far-right activist Laura Loomer posted on X: “NSA Director Tim Haugh and his deputy Wendy Noble have been disloyal to President Trump. That is why they have been fired.”

She alleged that Haugh had been ‘hand-picked’ by General Mark Milley, the former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff who turned on Trump, calling him ‘fascist to the core.’

‘Why would we want Milley’s hand-picked choice for NSA DIRECTOR? We do not,’ she added, saying that this is why Haugh ‘was referred for firing.’

Loomer was baffled that Trump’s vetting team allowed someone so allegedly allied with Biden to serve.

‘Given the fact that the NSA is arguably the most powerful intel agency in the world, we cannot allow for a Biden nominee to hold that position,’ Loomer said.

She then called Noble Haugh’s ‘Obama-loving protege’ and a follower of anti-Trump former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

Loomer also accused Noble of having allegedly ‘spent her time at the NSA promoting DEI.’

‘Their firings are a blessing for the American people. Thank you President Trump for being receptive to the vetting materials provided to you and thank you for firing these Biden holdovers. Vetting matters!’

The New York Times reported Thursday morning that Loomer visited the Oval Office on Wednesday and pressed for National Security Council (NSC) firings.

CNN said that the firings were directly the result of Trump’s meeting with Loomer, who Trump’s top Congressional ally, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, had tried to get banished from MAGA months ago.

Trump, since taking office on January 20, has fired multiple top officials at U.S. agencies and installed loyalists.