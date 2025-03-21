Trump gives Iran a two-month deadline to agree to a nuclear deal or face military action.



US President Donald Trump has sent a letter to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, demanding a new nuclear agreement within two months to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.





The letter warns that failure to reach a deal could lead to unspecified consequences, including potential military action.



Special envoy Steve Witkoff delivered the communication, urging Iran to engage in direct negotiations.





President Trump emphasized a preference for diplomacy but indicated that the U.S. is prepared to consider other options if Iran does not comply.



Iran’s initial response was dismissive, with Supreme Leader Khamenei labeling the letter as deceptive and a tactic to impose additional demands.





However, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated that Iran is considering both the threats and opportunities presented in the letter and will respond through appropriate channels in the coming days.





This development occurs amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, including recent Israeli military actions in Gaza and U.S. airstrikes targeting Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. The international community remains watchful, as the situation could significantly impact regional stability and global security.