Trump has appointed Leo Brent Bozell III as the U.S. Ambassador to South Africa.



U.S. President Donald Trump has announced the appointment of Leo Brent Bozell III as the new U.S. Ambassador to South Africa, following the resignation of Reuben Brigety in January 2025.





Trump revealed the appointment on his Truth Social platform, praising Bozell for his leadership as the founder of the Media Research Center, which Trump commended for its efforts in exposing “Fake News hypocrites.”





Bozell, a well-known conservative media critic and pro-Israel advocate, will need Senate confirmation before fully assuming his role as ambassador.





His appointment comes at a time of heightened tensions between the U.S. and South Africa, including the recent expulsion of South Africa’s ambassador to the U.S., Ebrahim Rasool, and disagreements over South Africa’s positions on the Israel-Hamas conflict and its land reform policies.