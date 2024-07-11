Donald Trump has challenged President Joe Biden to an 18-hole golf match, following up on their debate discussions about golf last month.

During an event at his Doral golf course in Miami, Trump proposed the challenge, reiterating his desire for another debate with Biden and referencing their golf abilities. Trump poked fun at Biden’s swing and offered $1 million to a charity of Biden’s choice if he lost the match. Confident in his skills, Trump even suggested giving Biden 20 strokes.

“It will be among the most-watched sporting events in history,” Trump claimed. “Maybe bigger than the Ryder Cup or even the Masters.” However, Trump doubted Biden would accept the challenge, saying, “I would bet, ’cause he’s all talk.”

Biden’s camp quickly dismissed the idea, stating, “Joe Biden doesn’t have time for Donald Trump’s weird antics. He’s busy leading America and defending the free world. Donald Trump is a liar, a convict, and a fraud only out for himself – par for the course.”