Donald Trump has compared his rival, Kamala Harris to his wife, Melania Trump.

The former US President returned to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday night, for a live interview with Elon Musk after being banned for over three years. At one point during the conversation, he discussed the Democratic candidate’s Time magazine cover titled “Her Moment” and offered a compliment.

“She looks like the most beautiful actress ever to live,” he said. “It was a drawing, and actually, she looked very much like a great first lady, Melania […] She’s a beautiful woman, so we’ll leave it at that.”

He also claimed that the media has been giving Harris a “free ride” while he has been the subject of scrutiny.

It’s not the first time Donald Trump has made comments about Kamala Harris over the last month. At the end of July, he attended the National Association Of Black Journalists convention and questioned the current Vice President’s Blackness.