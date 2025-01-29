US President, Donald Trump has said he isn’t “100% sure” that he cannot run for a third term as president.

“I’ve raised a lot of money for the next race, that I assume I can’t use for myself, but I’m not 100% sure,” Trump said Monday, January 27 at the House Republican Members Conference dinner in Doral, Florida.

He added a moment of lighthearted uncertainty, asking Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, “I’m not sure, am I allowed to run again, Mike? I better not get you involved in that.”

This is not the first time Trump has hinted at the possibility of seeking three terms in office. In an appearance last Sunday in Las Vegas, Nevada, he remarked, “It will be the greatest honour of my life to serve not once, but twice or three times,”

US Republican Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee has spoken about amending the US Constitution to permit Trump to run for a third term. But it’s difficult to amend the Constitution, which hasn’t been changed since the 27th Amendment was ratified in 1992.

Formally proposing an amendment requires either a two-thirds vote in the House of Representatives and Senate, Republicans do not hold enough seats to pass it — or via a constitutional convention, which hasn’t been held since the 18th century. Then, to ratify a new amendment, three-fourths of state legislatures (so 38 states) would need to approve it.

At the conference dinner, Trump reiterated his fondness for Tiktok app and his preference that it be sold by its Chinese-based parent company, ByteDance.

“China won’t be involved,” he said while insisting “a lot of people” are seeking to purchase the platform.