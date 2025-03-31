Trump has said he won’t rule out seeking a third term as US president

US President Donald Trump has said he won’t rule out seeking a third term in the White House.

He said Sunday that “I’m not joking” about trying to serve a third term, which is prohibited by the Constitution under the 22nd Amendment.

“A lot of people want me to do it,” Trump said in a Sunday-morning phone call with NBC News, referring to his allies. “But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it’s very early in the administration.”

“I’m focused on the current,” Trump added, in some of his most extensive comments to date about serving a third term.

When asked whether he wanted another term, the president responded, “I like working.”

“I’m not joking,” Trump said, when asked to clarify. “But I’m not — it is far too early to think about it.”

When asked whether he has been presented with plans to allow him to seek a third term, Trump said, “There are methods which you could do it.”

NBC News asked about a possible scenario in which Vice President JD Vance would run for office and then pass the role to Trump. Trump responded that “that’s one” method.

“But there are others, too,” Trump added.

Asked to share another method, Trump simply responded “no.”

Amending the Constitution to abolish the two-term limit would be exceedingly difficult, requiring either a two-thirds vote of Congress or two-thirds of the states agreeing to call a constitutional convention to propose changes. Either route would then require ratification from three-quarters of the states.

The president pointed to his poll numbers, saying that “a lot of people would like me to” hold office for a third term.

Trump has previously commented on running for a third term in office, though Republicans have seen these comments as jokes or the president trolling his critics.