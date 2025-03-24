US President Donald Trump has slammed an artist for painting an ‘unflattering’ portrait of him which is hanging in the Colorado State Capitol.

The president is demanding ‘Radical Left’ Democrat Governor Jared Polis remove the artwork, which is hanging alongside portraits of ‘all the other presidents.’

‘Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves,’ Trump said on TruthSocial on Sunday night.], March 23.

‘But the one in Colorado, in the State Capitol, put up by the Governor… was purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before.’

Trump said the artist behind the portrait, Sarah Boardman, also painted Obama during his stint in the White House and managed to do a successful job.

‘He looks wonderful, but the one on me is truly the worst,’ Trump wrote.

‘She must have lost her talent as she got older. In any event, I would much prefer not having a picture than having this one.’

Trump claimed ‘many people from Colorado have called and written to complain’ about the unflattering artwork.

‘They are actually angry about it! I am speaking on their behalf to the Radical Left Governor, Jared Polis, who is extremely weak on Crime, in particular with respect to Tren de Aragua, which practically took over Aurora (Don’t worry, we saved it!), to take it down.

‘Jared should be ashamed of himself.’